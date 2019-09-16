Don Currie, local athletes win medal haul at 55-plus B.C. Games

Slocan's Currie took home seven gold medals in track and field

The West Kootenay Sixers slo-pitch team, which included several Nelson athletes, took silver at the 55-plus B.C. Games in Kelowna last weekend. Photo submitted

Seven gold medals for Slocan’s Don Currie led the way for local athletes at the 55-plus B.C. Games in Kelowna over the weekend.

Currie dominated the men’s 85-to-89 track and field category, taking gold in the 50, 100, 200, 400, 800 and 1,500-metre races as well as the 3,000-metre power walk.

Nelson’s Lola Swetlikof won two golds and a bronze in women’s 55-plus five-pin bowling, while Dave and Eleanor Thomas of Nelson won gold and bronze in men and women’s 55-plus pairs cribbage.

Salmo’s Terry Hearne finished first in men’s 75-to-79 golf, and Nelson’s Kathy Letham took a silver and bronze in women’s 70-to-74 singles and doubles badminton.

Two Kootenay hockey teams also scored medals.

The Glacier Kings, which includes Nelson’s Dan Maglio, Doug Kennedy, Bill Kestell, Doug McMullin, Harry Pringle and Joe Williams, won gold in men’s 65-plus.

The Kootenay Kings, which includes Nelson’s Norm Deverney, Pat Severyn, Mike Grace, Warren Johnston and Kaslo’s Glen McRae, won silver in men’s 60-plus.

On the diamond, the West Kootenay Sixers, which includes Nelson’s Joe Capriglione, Lonnie D’Andrea, Luree Gould, Ken Haynes, Rick Loewen, Kevin Melanson, Mike Roach and Lorne Wuori, won silver in men and women’s 55-plus mixed slo-pitch.

