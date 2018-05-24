Dodge City X prices go up June 1

Are you ready to get dirty?

Early bird pricing for PACE Multisport Dodge City X, the Comox Valley’s first off-road triathlon, ends May 31. That leaves just a few days to save $30 on a standard entry, $20 on a sprint (half-distance) entry or $35 on a relay team.

The event takes place in Cumberland on Sept. 9. It features a challenging course that includes a lake swim, a mountain bike and a trail run. Spots are already filling up as athletes from Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland and as far away as Winnipeg vie for the title of inaugural Dodge City X champion.

To register, or to learn more, visit www.dodgecityx.ca.

If you need a swimmer or other teammate to join your relay team, ask to join the group “Dodge City X – Need a Relay Partner?” on Facebook and post your needs.