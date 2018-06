The annual school district track and field meets took place this week

Brendan Lobb of KVR Middle School clears the bar on this attempt in the high jump competition at the annual School District 67 Middle School Track and Field meet at Penticton Secondary School Thursday.

Hundreds of elementary and middle school students from throughout the school district competed this week at the annual track and field meets.

The elementary school students competed at the Penticton Secondary School track on Wednesday while the middle schools went Thursday at the same location.