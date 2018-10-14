District 69 athletes shine at BC 55+ Games

Parksville Qualicum Beach and area athletes helped Zone 2 Vancouver Island North finish second overall at the BC 55+ Games that was held in Kimberly Cranbrook recently.

The Zone 2 Silver Tsunamis with District 69 players Tracy Hurley and Donna Meadows in the line up, savoured playing at the BC 55+ Games which added women’s hockey for the first time in this year’s competition. — Submitted photo

The Zone 2 team garnered a total of 223 medals — 129 gold, 53 silver and 41 bronze. The top region was Zone 3 Fraser Valley with a tally of 314 medals.

There were athletes in the District 69 region that reaped multiple gold medal in different disciplines. Leading the way was Linda MacPherson of Qualicum Beach who was a big splash in the pool as she brought home nine gold medals. Competing in the women’s 80-84 age group, MacPherson finished first in the 400m free, 800m free, 100m free, 200m free, 50m free, 25m free, 4x25m free relay, 4x25m medley relay, and 4x50m free relay.

In track in field, Joe Giegerich of Nanoose Bay earned seven gold medals in the men 85-89 age group, finishing first in high jump, pentathlon, long jump and triple jump, javelin, 200 metres, and 100 metres

Some athletes didn’t bring home medals, but savoured the experience.

Women’s hockey made its debut at the games this year and two District 69 players, Tracy Hurley of Nanoose Bay, and Donna Meadows of Qualicum Beach got the chance to join the Zone 2 Silver Tsunamis. Although they didn’t win, Hurley indicated that they had a good time.

Here are individual and team results:

Curling: Penny Shanty (Nanoose Bay) — gold

Floor Curling: Gold medal winners — Shirley Davies (Qualicum Beach), Bruce and Joyce McCaig (Bowser), and Wendy Pearce (Qualicum Beach).

Golf: Diane Guerrier (Parksville) Silver and two bronze medals.

Pickleball: Mixed Doubles bronze medallists Michael Murphy (Nanoose Bay)

Soccer: Men 65+ gold: Classic Eagles members from Qualicum Beach Neil Worboys, Alan Farmer; from Parksville John Hayley and Willem Jonkman; Roger Jinks (Errington); Bob Unwin (Nanoose Bay) and Michael Lohse (Bowser).

Island Eagles Men 55+ gold: from Qualicum Beach Terry Brown, Dieter Baumeister-Quint, Mark Lane and Jim Wilson; Robert Henry (Nanoose).

Slo-Pitch: Thrifty Orcas Mixed 65+, silver — from Qualicum Beach Steven Gilmour; from Parksville Rob Handford, Doug Damberger, Alan Ursel, Gordon Olson, and Kelly Olson; from Nanoose Bay Marie Morton and Rick Deleau; and Norman Joyce (Errington).

Swimming: Russell Shamrock (Parksville) — gold 400m free, 25m back, 25m butterfly, 4x25m free relay, 4×25 medley; silver 100 IM, 25m free; fourth 50m freestyle.

Linda MacPHerson (Parksville) — gold 400m free, 800m free, 100m free, 200m free, 50m free, 25m free and 4x25m freestyle relay, 4x25m medley, 4x50m free relay

Mary Sluyter (Qualicum Beach) — gold 4x25m medley, 800m free; silver 400m free, 200m free; 50m free; bronze 100m free

Tennis: John Hylton-Foster (Qualicum Beach) — gold Men 75-79 singles and mixed doubles.

Track and Field: Hildegard Buschhaus (Coombs) — Women’s 90-94 gold discus, shot put, hammer throw and weight throw; Silver javelin.

Joe Giegerich (Nanoose Bay) — Men 85-89, gold high jump, pentathlon, long jump and triple jump, javelin, 200 metres, 100 metres

Patti Rogers (Nanoose Bay) — Women 55-59, gold long jump, triple jump, 400 metres, 100 metres, 200 metres, 4×100 relay. Bronze 4×100 mixed relay.

Jack Laramie (Parksville) — Men 70-74 gold 100m, high jump, 200m, 50m, 4x100m relay, 4x400m powerwalk relay; bronze 4x100m mixed relay, long jump, javelin

Elena Dimitroff (Qualicum Beach) — bronze 10k road race

