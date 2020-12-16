District 69 Arena ownership to transfer from RDN to City of Parksville

Beginning in January, the District 69 Arena will be owned by the City of Parksville. (PQB News file photo)

The Regional District of Nanaimo is transferring ownership of the District 69 Arena to the City of Parksville in early January.

The RDN board, Parksville council and the current operator of the arena, the Parksville Curling Club Society, agreed with the move as it would result in administrative efficiencies for all parties. The RDN and Parksville are currently finalizing the agreement.

The District 69 Arena was built by the RDN in Parksville Community Park in the early 1970s and used as a public arena for three decades. Following the construction of the RDN’s Oceanside Place in 2003, the curling club leased the arena and has operated it primarily as a curling rink ever since.

“The curling club has been exceptional in their efforts to fund, maintain and manage the District 69 Arena,” said RDN chair Tyler Brown. “We are pleased they will continue to operate the facility and provide residents with a dedicated place to curl when it can re-open to the public.”

The city leases the land the arena sits on to the RDN in five-year terms, per parkland covenant restrictions. The RDN leases the arena to the curling club. A single, new lease between the city and curling club will replace the existing leases. The RDN will have no further interests in the District 69 Arena once the transfer is complete.

“The city is pleased we will now be able to simplify the ownership of the building and be in a position to work directly with our local curling club for the ongoing operation of the facility for the community,” said Parksville Mayor Ed Mayne.

READ MORE: Talks to be held for transfer of ownership of Parksville’s District 69 Arena

The president of the curling club society, Penny Shantz, expressed thanks to the RDN for the positive working relationship they’ve established over the years.

“We look forward to having an equally positive working relationship with the City of Parksville,” said Shantz. “With this new five-year lease under one ownership, it broadens our future building grants and also opens our doors to future national and international events.”

The District 69 Arena is a 50-seat facility that features five curling sheets and can accommodate 40 curlers at a time.

The arena has dedicated ice from September through March and is used for events and other activities during the remainder of the year. District 69 Arena is currently closed due to COVID-19 guidelines.

Visit parksvillecurling.com for information on programs and events at the arena.

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News