Disher wins category at Vancouver Marathon

From left: Wille Scott, Andrea Wilson, Tracy Kennett and Janet Green are all smiles before the BMO Vancouver Marathon. Photo supplied

Spring is here, and for some runners that means marathon season.

One of the biggest local races is the BMO Vancouver Marathon, which took place May 6. The course wound through UBC, Spanish Banks and Kits Beach, and crossed the Burrard Street Bridge to the seawall around Stanley Park. Conditions were excellent this year, making for an exceptional race.

A group of five Comox Valley Road Runners competed.

Les Disher was the first local to finish, coming in at three hours, 15 minutes, which was the best time for the men’s 65-69-year age category. Hot on Disher’s heels was Derek Brenchley in 3:17, earning third in his category.

The top local woman was Andrea Wilson, who ran 3:26 to place fourth in her category. She was followed by Wille Scott, who ran an impressive 3:39 for his first marathon. Tracy Kennett ran well to finish in 3:53. And Janet Green finished in 4:20, earning fifth place in her category. Full results are available online.

The next local event is the Canada Day Fifth Street Mile, a free event held just before the parade. The entire family is encouraged to come out as this is a great way to start the Canada Day festivities.

For more information, visit cvrr.ca