Disc golf championship coming to Revelstoke

The event is a fundraiser for the Revelstoke Community Foundation

The Revelstoke Community Foundation is hosting a disc golf championship Sept. 11-12 to raise funds for their Youth Endowment Fund. (File photo)

The Revelstoke Community Foundation is hosting a Charity Disc Golf Championship to raise funds for their Youth Endowment Fund.

Scheduled for Sept. 11 and 12, teams will have two full days to complete the course which is located in the city’s industrial park. Scores must be submitted by 10 p.m. on September 12.

“There will be limited to no supervision on the course, so we depend on the ‘honour system’ to create a fair competition,” said Adrian Giacca, creator of the event, in the news release.

Teams of four will pay $25 per player. Online registration for the event can be found on eventbrite. There will be prizes for the teams with the three best scores as well as a prize for best dressed team.

Photos and final scores can be submitted to adrian.giacca@revelstokecommunityfoundation.com

The rules are as follows:

•All players must shoot from the RED tee deck

•No Mulligans (You cannot repeat the same shot)

•You have to hit the orange fire hydrants

•You have to throw from the location you found the disk

•Leave only footprints

The foundation’s Youth Endowment Fund provides an enduring means of endowing the community and helping shape the future. The fund issues annual grants for organizations that support young people in the community.

