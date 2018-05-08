Disc golf awareness comes to Sooke

Frisbee aficionados might want to give this a toss.

The South Island Disc Golf Society (SIDGS) is setting up a crash course on May 12 in Sooke for people to come and give disc golf a try.

“Our goal is to raise awareness around the sport and to get more people involved,” said Sooke resident Dan MacDonald, president of the SIDGS.

The game is played similarly to the popular pastime, golf, but instead of using a ball and club to shoot at a hole, Frisbees are used to shoot at targets or baskets.

“You can get very creative with how you play, when I was young we used parts of an old washing machine to aim at,” laughed MacDonald. “It’s a game that you can play anywhere, even in your own back yard.”

Everyone is welcome to join in on the event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at John Phillips Park at 2205 Otter Point Rd. Discs and targets will be provided.

MacDonald explained that there aren’t many disc golf courses in Greater Victoria, so the more popular the sport gets, the more likely communities will create courses.

He has been playing for around 30 years, and says it is an excellent way to get outside and socialize.

“I play all the time with friends and family, it’s a lot of fun and I love being out in the fresh air,” said MacDonald.

The free event is also serving as a food drive. The SIDGS is inviting participants to bring non-perishable food items along with them, which will all be donated to the Sooke Food Bank.

For more information on the SIDGS, please visit their website at SIDGS.org.