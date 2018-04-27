Dirt, engine oil, big air and a whole lot of fun

Quesnel's first motocross event of the season will take place this weekend

Dayne Cutrell soaring above the track at a home race last fall.Melanie Law photo

Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines!

Motocross in Quesnel is back this weekend with round one of MCQMX’s North Series, which will take place this Saturday and Sunday (April 28-29) on Oval Road.

“Our track is in excellent shape right now,” says Denise Smith, secretary for Quesnel Motocross Association (QMA).

“It’s nice and dry and there’s no more mud, so the riders will have lots of fun in the sand.”

Photos on QMA’s Facebook page from as recently as April 10 show the track covered in snow.

The Cutrells, Nestles and Morrisons are all thanked for clearing the track for the upcoming race.

Practice for the racers will get under way at 8:30 a.m. and events will commence around 1 p.m., pending track re-grooming.

Organizers are expecting riders and fans from Williams Lake, Prince George and Terrace, with a possibility for some Peace River riders too.

Contestants vary in age from four all the way up to 50 or 60 years old.

They will ride bikes that are anywhere from 50 to 250cc in engine size.

“It’s something for the whole family to participate in and watch and enjoy,” Smith says.

Nanny and Papa’s Cafe is on-site serving breakfast and lunch should spectators or contestants get peckish.

Newcomers to the sport looking for people to cheer can consult the following list of Quesnel contestants.

50cc bikes:

Emma Fralick # 161

65cc bikes:

Gavin Fouty # 17

Casey Fralick #171

Cadence Morrison # 326

85cc bikes:

Adam Smith # 44

Kade Richmond # 186

140cc bikes:

Jaina Fralick # 181

250cc or bigger bikes:

Dayne Cutrell # 55

Austin Watson # 63

Caleb McRae # 69

Jackson Nickolet # 88

Damon Lee # 199

Brad Dunn #150

Kevin Fralick # 191

Josh Levesque # 290

Zack Morrison # 327

Kassee Morrison # 328

Jared Lucas # 797