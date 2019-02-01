Diggers digging first place in Vernon 3-On-3 hockey league

Weekly action from the Boston Pizza 3-On-3 Hockey League at Vernon’s Okanagan Training Rink (OTR). The Phlyers knock off league-leading Diggers and join two other teams in second-place tie.

League scoring leaders are pictured below the story.

RENEGADES 21 THE TILE GUY 8

Renegades: Corey Massie 4+4, Terry McGlame 4+2, Brett Young, 3+3, Christian Gauthier 3+3, Steve Anderson 3+4, Jed Purcell 2G, Kyle Fors 2+2. Goalie: Liam McOnie.

The Tile Guy: Kelly Z, 2+2, Erick Locke 2+2, Drake Kosick 2G, Tyler Armitage, Chris Rainkie 1+3. Goalie: Russ Armitage.

PIRAHNAS 19 75ERS 11

Pirahnas: Ryan Austring 6+2, Reid Church 4+3, Derek King 4+2, Ray Preichas 2G, Tim Proctor 1+4, Tom Ross 1+1, John R. Smith 1G. Goalie: Taylor Belanger.

75ers: Dale Cooper 4+3, Kelvin Wolfe, 2G, Darren Zupp 2G, Mackenzie Wilton 2+1, Josh Lerbeck, 1G. Goalie: Clay Coles.

BACKYARD DANGLERS 16 OTR 6

Danglers: Jesse Vidler 4+1, Joey Matias 3+2, Ryan Paulsen 3+1, Josh Eyford 2G, Jeremy Glaim 2+1, Ethan Brassard 1+1, Brandon Yawney 1G. Goalie: Kyle Point

OTR: Carl Main 4+1; Mykl Drabiuk 1G, Rick Prevost 1G.

PHLYERS 18 DIGGERS 8

Phlyers: Dalaney Halifax 4+4; Jordan Zacharuk 4+3 Denon Bosk 4+2; Brett Heitman 3+2; Darcy McLeod 3+4. Goalie: Kaleb Thomas.

Diggers: Corey Massie 3+2, Matt Glinsbockel 2+1, Logan Massie 2G, Tim Ashworth 1G. Goalie: Nigel Coolia (3A).

PLUGGERS 1 MAJOR 0 (forfeit by Major)

@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.