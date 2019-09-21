Dickson leads Canada to win at world lacrosse championships

Burrards goaltender Frank Scigliano, in net for England, blocks a shot from Team Canada’s Dane Dobbie, his onetime teammate. (Vancouver Sports Pictures)

Maple Ridge Burrards star Curtis Dickson led the way as Team Canada won its second game of the 2019 World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor World Championship at Langley Events Centre on Friday night.

Canada led England 4-1 after one quarter before putting the game out of reach with an 8-0 advantage over the second 15 minutes, as they prevailed by a final score of 18-5.

We can put a bow on Day 2, it's a wrap! A great slate of games today, with 8 more tomorrow, join us! #WILC2019 pic.twitter.com/gNxzs9WaGb — 2019 World Lacrosse Mens Indoor World Championship (@WILC2019) September 21, 2019

Dickson had four goals and four assists, while his Burrard teammate for the back half of the last WLA season Dane Dobbie had three goals and five assists.

In net for England, seeing a lot of quality shots, was Burrards starting goaltender Frank Scigliano.

In other action, Burrard Jean-Luc Chetner led Team Israel with three goals and five points as they lost 18-10 to Team USA.

Canada leads the Blue Group at 2-0, after opening the tournament with a 16-6 victory over Team USA.

The Canadians will be back in action against Israel on Sept. 22 at 4:30 p.m., and play their fourth game on Sept. 23 against the tough Iroquois Nationals at 7:30 p.m.

@NeilCorbett18ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com