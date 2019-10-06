Development-focused Ferreira a success

Ava Winter controls the ball for Quamichan in a game against one of Brentwood College School’s teams at the John Ferreira Memorial field hockey tournament on Sept. 28. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The annual John Ferreira Memorial field hockey tournament was opened to developing teams this year, with Brentwood College School’s A team taking top spot.

Brentwood also registered a B team in the tournament at the Cowichan Sportsplex on Sept. 28, while Shawnigan Lake School entered a junior B team, and Frances Kelsey Secondary and Quamichan were also represented.

“Most of the games were very close in score and it was great to see the competition and development of the teams over the day,” tournament organizer Perri Espeseth reported.