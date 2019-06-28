Delta police officer and team win Kabaddi tournament in Australia

Const. Jessy Sahota and teammates were undefeated at 23rd Shaheedi Tournament in New South Wales

  • Jun. 28, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

A Delta police officer and his teammates took first place at a Kabaddi tournament in Australia earlier this month.

Kabaddi is an Indian contact sport played by two teams of seven players. Teams are positioned on opposite ends of a field and take turns sending a ‘raider’ into the other half to earn points by tackling opponents before escaping back to their own half.

Competing as a raider, Const. Jessy Sahota led his team to an undefeated victory at the 23rd Annual Shaheedi Tournament in Griffith, New South Wales on June 9.

READ MORE: Surrey to build $3.7-million Kabaddi sports 'facility'

According to a release, Sahota and his team won four matches over the course of two days, and the final match had approximately 25,000 spectators.

“For myself, balancing work and sport has always been a major part of life,” Sahota said. “Sport and competition is a great way to relieve work-related stress, and keep the body and mind sharp.”

READ MORE: Kabaddi becomes a high school sport

