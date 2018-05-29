Defending champion Sun Devils still unbeaten

Kelowna sweeps four games on Lower Mainland, now 15-0 in B.C. 18U AAA league play

Jordan Laidlaw picked up his third win of the season for the Sun Devils.-Image: Kelowna Sun Devils

Highlighted by a no-hitter from the arm of Nathan Ringness-Law, the Kelowna Sun Devils firmly upheld their reputation as the team to beat in B.C.’s 18U AAA baseball circuit.

With a pair of sweeps over the weekend on the Lower Mainland, the defending provincial champs pushed their league-leading mark to a spotless 15-0.

In the Saturday’s opener, in a game halted by the mercy rule after innings, the Sun Devils downed the South Fraser Giants 14-0. Jordan Laidlaw went 3 1/3 innings to pick up his third win of the year, with Dreyton Nelmes closing it out. Matt Fuchs (.357) and Jackson Sowerby (.361) led the Kelowna offense with two hits apiece.

In Game 2, Nathan Ringness-Law handcuffed the Giants with a complete game, no-hitter for a 1-0 victory.

Law, now 3-0 with a 0.00 ERA, struck out seven and walked just two over seven innings.

“I had no idea I had ione going until the guys dumped water on me after the final out,” said Ringness-Law. “Rennie (Adam Renneberg) called a great game and the guys scratched out one run for us and defensively they played great for us.”

Tyson Lamb had three of five hits for the Sun Devils, who scored their lone run in the third inning.

“It was one of those great pitching performances from both clubs,” said Kelowna coach Rob Law. “We had to play a little small ball to get the job done”

On Sunday, the Sun Devils took two from the Chilliwack Cougars, opening with a 16-2 win. Rookie Brady Renneberg earned his first win, striking out six in five innings of work. Renneberg was also solid with the bat, collecting three hits and an RBI. Matt Fuchs had two hits and three RBIs, while Jackson Sowerby had two hits and a pair of RBIs.

In the weekend finale, Adam Renneberg threw a complete game, five-hit shutout in a 9-0 Kelowna win. Renneberg struck out seven en route to his second win of the spring.

Sowerby led the way collecting three hits and two RBIs in the victory. Brady Renneberg added two hits to help his twin brother to the win.

“Pitchers were fantastic and our defense and offense was solid,” Law said. “We believe we have one of the best pitching coaches in B.C. in Derek Renneberg and our pitching staff just keeps getting stronger. The boys are getting stronger every day.”

The Sun Devils are on the road again this weekend when they visit the Richmond Chuckers for two on Saturday and a doubleheader against Cloverdale on Sunday.

Meanwhile, seven Kelowna players will suit up for the College Prep 18U AAA all-star showcase June 9 in Richmond.

Tyson Lamb, Jordan Laidlaw and Ethan Soroka will play in the Grade 12 game, while Jaimes Guidon, Matt Fuchs, Nathan Ringness-Law and Dreyton Nelmes will play in the Grade 11 game.

