Defence keeps NIFA in it until the end

NIFA Pacific United FC lost their third in a row Sunday morning but head coach Dano Thorne says his soccer team is working hard.

“We lost 4-0 to Juan de Fuca,” Thorne confirmed. But the boxscore didn’t tell the entire story.

Despite playing with just 11 players, NIFA was able to put up a strong defence early and even push ahead on a couple of breakaways, only to be stymied by the post.

The goal posts returned the favour later on, however, as Juan de Fuca United also had a great shot denied by the post.

NIFA couldn’t hang on defensively, though, and after 75 minutes the dam broke and four goals flooded in within the last 15 minutes.

“The ladies were tuckered out; another great effort,” Thorne said.

Cowichan Valley Citizen