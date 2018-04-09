Dedicated locals dominate podium at Sooke 10k

A small but dedicated group of Comox Valley athletes ran the Sooke River 10k on March 25, just one week after the Comox Valley RV Half Marathon.

Wayne Crowe, pictured during the California International Marathon, won his age division at the Sooke River 10k last month. File photo

The top local racer was Roger Plamondon, who finished in 40:13 to win his category. Wayne Crowe was close behind with a time of 40:39, which was good enough to win his own category. Despite closing fast at the end of the race, Brian Stewart couldn’t quite catch Crowe, as he finished in 40:43 and second in his category. Brandon Reeder also raced well to finish second in his category in 41:32.

The top local woman was Marion Bryan, who ran 44:24 to win her category. She was followed by Angela Plamondon with yet another category win in 46:08.

Sam Knowles and Cindy Blackmore also raced well, with Knowles coming in just ahead at the finish. They finished seventh and sixth in their respective categories. Laura Wyatt also ran well to finish just a minute-and-a-half back.

Be sure to check out the upcoming Comox Valley Road Runners Run 4 Fun Kids clinic. The clinic begins on Wednesday, April 18 and is for ages seven to 14. The program lasts eight weeks. Each week includes a variety of games and challenges. For more information or to register, visit cvrr.ca