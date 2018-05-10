Deb Whitten, Alison Murdoch among Greater Victoria Sports Hall of Fame inductees

Four Island athletes, as well as two coaches, will be inducted into the Greater Victoria Sports Hall of Fame this year.

Dave Calder, a rower with nine World Cup medals and a silver medal from the 2008 Beijing Olympics, joins Rich Harden, whose babseball career saw him play for the Oakland A’s and Chicago Cubs, at the Oct. 27 induction ceremony at the Westin Bear Mountain.

Alongside the pair will be Alison Murdoch whose roots at the Victoria Golf Club in the late ’90s led to four Canadian Senior Women’s Championships, four Irish Senior Women’s Open Championships and a win at the British Senior Women’s Open. And, Deb Whitten, a goaltender for the UVic Vikettes and the Canadian National Field Hockey team, who was a silver medallist in the 1991 Pan American Games and who took the field in two World Cups and the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games.

Field hockey standout Whitten announced as member of 2018 Greater Victoria Sports Hall of Fame. Read the full story here: https://t.co/5o3YGoqzkP #govikesgo #vikesnation #vikesforlife pic.twitter.com/UilHYCWiYO — UVic Vikes (@uvicvikes) May 10, 2018

Lois Smith, chair of the Induction Nominations Committee called this year’s inductees a “stellar slate.”

“The selection process was particularly difficult this year, as there are so many outstanding people in the Victoria sports community,” she added.

In addition, three-time Olympic swimmer and long-time coach Ron Jacks will be honoured for his services to swimming. As the Pacific Coast Swimming’s Director of Swimming, Jacks is one of very few coaches who has trained swimmers of all abilities to podium finishes.

Ian Lamplugh, a B.C. umpire, will be honoured in the official’s category for his contributions to baseball. A pioneer in his field, Lamplugh worked over 200 MLB games from 2000-2003, in addition to umpiring in the Pacific Coast League as well as overseas in Taiwan and the Caribbean.

Yeiji Inouye and Hugh MacDonald will also be inducted as builders, for their contributions to the sport of Judo and sports marketing, respectively.

Since 1991, the Hall of Fame has recognized and celebrated outstanding performances and contributions of athletes and others who have brought distinction to themselves, their sport and community.

Tickets for the Oct. 27 luncheon go on sale May 11.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com