DCS places fourth at Nanaimo Christian tourney

The Duncan Christian School Chargers finished fourth overall at the Nanaimo Christian School senior girls volleyball tournament last Friday and Saturday.

DCS went undefeated through the pool play, beating Vic High, Nanaimo Christian and Kwalikum to advance to the playoffs. The Chargers knocked off Gulf Islands 25-21, 25-11 in the first round of the playoffs, then lost to Ballenas 25-16, 20-25, 15-11 in the semis and Wellington 26-24, 25-9 in the third-place match.

“The girls played amazing volleyball on Friday,” coach Jim Brandsma commented. “We used seven different lineups and it didn’t seem to matter who was on the court. It was pretty enjoyable to watch. All the girls played very well and contributed to the success of the day.

“Saturday started with a minor slump, but we managed to win the second set in convincing fashion. The last two matches got the better of us; I think fatigue, nerves and frustration finally set in. It will be a good learning experience to look back on.”

Captains Kearra McCormick and Jaymie Brandsma led the Chargers in kills and serving, and Brandsma also led the team in digs. Morgan Nederlof had several great blocks, digs and serves, and first-year setter Julianna Kapteyn displayed significant improvement over the weekend. Chloe Bruce, Kristine Williams, Sierra Screaton and first-year players Candice Bennett and Anna Kempe also contributed timely passes, blocks, digs and kills.