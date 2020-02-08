DCS helps Island add provincial berth

The Duncan Christian School Chargers helped Vancouver Island earn a second berth in the provincial single-A girls basketball championship by winning their last game at the provincial cross-zone tournament hosted by Unity Christian in Chilliwack last weekend.

The two cross-zone tournaments are designed to help with provincial rankings and determine provincial berths, and Duncan Christian made an impact with their 55-28 victory over Fort St. James. Player of the Game Kristine Williams led DCS with 18 points and 25 rebounds, Julianna Kapteyn had 11 points, and Grace George put up 10 points and 16 rebounds.

The Chargers were defeated in their first two games of the tournament, falling to Maple Ridge Christian 80-36, and Grand Forks 70-27.

Against Maple Ridge, George had 13 points and 17 rebounds, Player of the Game Candice Bennett had 12 points, and Williams added nine.

Against Grand Forks, Williams had 12 points and 12 rebounds, Ellie Kremer posted five points, and Morgan Nederlof was named Player of the Game.