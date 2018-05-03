DCS grads Danielle and Doug Groenendijk were both named CCAA Academic All-Canadians. (Submitted)

DCS grads recognized among Canada’s top student-athletes for 2017-18

Duncan Christian School graduates Danielle and Doug Groenendijk were both named as Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association 2017-18 Academic All-Canadians last month.

The brother and sister, who both play volleyball at Vancouver Island University, were among 174 student athletes across Canada to receive the honour, which recognizes their commitment to academic and athletic achievement.

Danielle Groenendijk, a rookie, was named a first-team all-star as VIU won the national women’s championship in March. Fourth-year player Doug was among the leaders on the men’s team that also included DCS grad Adam Kapteyn.

