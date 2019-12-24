DCS girls finish fourth at Welcome Back tourney

Grace George, Kristine Williams and Morgan Nederlof were name Players of the Game for Duncan Christian School at the Welcome Back Tournament. (Submitted)

Kristine Williams scored with just a second left in regulation time to force overtime as the Duncan Christian Chargers knocked off Nanaimo Christian in the first round of the senior girls basketball Welcome Back Tournament at DCS on Dec. 13 and 14.

The Chargers held a halftime lead over the NCS Trail Blazers, but let it slip away and things looked grim before Williams saved the day with her clutch basket. Williams finished the game with a team-best 16 points and 26 rebounds and was named Player of the Game. Candice Bennett added five points, Julianna Kapteyn had five points, 12 rebounds and seven steals, Grace George had five points and eight boards, and Morgan Nederlof had five points and seven steals.

DCS ended up in fourth place at the end of the tournament.

“The girls worked very hard this weekend,” head coach Michelle Nederlof commented. “This tournament is a great way to start the year. We get the chance to see where player and team strengths lie in order to give direction for the rest of the season.

“The girls made huge strides between the first game and the last. This gives our coaching team lots to look forward to when working with the girls. Our veterans were relied on heavily this weekend and included our rookies in a way that demonstrated their understanding of how our team needs to depend on one another.”

After the opening win over Nanaimo Christian, the Chargers lost their semifinal against St. Andrew’s High School 64-24. George put up six points and grabbed 13 rebounds to earn Player of the Game honours, while Williams had seven points and Bennett had five.

The Chargers kept it close in the third-place game, won 37-31 by Alberni District. George led the way with 11 points and 14 rebounds, Bennett had six points, Williams put up five points and 11 boards, Mollie Corbett had five points, and Kapteyn recorded four points and nine rebounds. Morgan Nederlof was named Player of the Game.