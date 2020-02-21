DCS aims for provincials as Islands host

Duncan Christian School’s senior girls basketball team helped Vancouver Island earn a second berth in the provincial single-A championships, and now they’re looking to claim that berth as their own.

DCS is hosting the Island championship tournament this Friday and Saturday, and needs a top-two finish to advance to provincials. Although the Chargers are going in as the second seed, and recently defeated No.1 seed Nanaimo Christian, athletic director Tom Veenstra knows it won’t be an easy feat.

“The road will be tough as we will have to get by Maaqtusiis on Friday night,” he commented. “They are always a fast-moving, three-point shooting team. By hopefully getting by Maaqtusiis, we will have another challenging game on Saturday against Nanaimo.”

It was at the cross-zone tournament earlier this month that the Chargers helped secure a second berth at provincials for the Island zone with a big win over Fort St. James. Head coach Michelle Nederlof saw something special in her team in that victory.

“Although we started out [the cross-zone tourney] with two really tough games, we learned a great deal,” she said. “We took this learning and applied it to our final game. This game against Fort St. James proved that we have the strength needed to be provincial contenders.”

DCS is in a pool this week with third-seeded Maaqtusiis and sixth-seeded Queen Margaret’s. DCS and QMS play on Friday at 11:45 a.m., QMS and Maaqtusiis square off at 3:45 p.m., and DCS meets Maaqtusiis at 7:45 p.m. The other pool consists of No.1 St. Andrew’s, No.4 Nanaimo Christian, and No.5 Gold River.

Playoff games are on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m., followed by the fifth/sixth game at 2 p.m., third/fourth at 3:45 p.m., and first/second at 5:30 p.m.

Cowichan Valley Citizen