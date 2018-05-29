Davies joines Cody Campbell at Central Oklahoma

JOSH LOCKHART

Forward Matt Davies, from Airdrie, AB committed to attend the University of Central Oklahoma for the upcoming 2018-19 season.

“It’s a great opportunity for me.” Davies said. “I flew down there the other weekend and was really impressed with everything I saw. Playing college hockey has been on my mind for the last couple years and I’m glad I get to do that with such a great school like UCO.”

Davies played two seasons with the Nitros posting 30 goals and 59 assists for 89 points in 81 regular season games. He also averaged a point per game in the playoffs, playing 39 games while scoring 11 goals and 28 assists.

Davies production for this most recent season earned him recognition as the Dynamiters Best Forward at the year end banquet.

“We are very happy and excited for Matt.” Nitro’s head coach and general manager Derek Stuart said. “He has earned the opportunity to move onto University and to continue playing a high level of hockey.

“During his time here Matt quickly developed into an elite player, a leader and was a very important part of our Championship team”.

Davies feels he is prepared for the transition to college level hockey, “with the Nitros running probably the most high end program in the KI,” he said. “I think I’m as prepared for college hockey as I could be at this stage.

“Plus coach Stuart had an idea of my interest in college hockey for the upcoming season so he was really good at making adjustments to my game throughout this season to make me more prepared for what I’m to expect in the states.”

Davies will now join teammate Cody Campbell, who committed earlier in 2018 to Central Oklahoma.

“With Cody going there it kind of made the decision a little easier.” Davies said. “We have become really close over the years. So being that far away from home, going to school and living with someone you know and is from the same hometown as you adds some comfort, for sure.”

Davies becomes the Nitro’s fourth player to move on to college, joining teammates Campbell, Nicholas Ketola (Bethel), and Devon Langelaar (Arizona).