Dangles for days

What was billed as a marquee match-up ended up turning into a marquee massacre as the Tolitas destroyed The Monkey Guys by a score of 13-4 in a season-closing intramural floor hockey at Correlieu Secondary School (CSS) on Monday afternoon (May 1).

The Monkey Guys, who came into the match-up ranked number one in the league, were missing their leading goal scorer, Stefan Tipold, who opted to take a trip to Mexico at this critical juncture in the season.

It showed on the offensive end, where they were unable to get anything going in the 20-minute match.

“We just weren’t getting on the ball quick enough,” says Lucas Martins, “and we didn’t have the experience today.”

Each team is allowed up to three rep players for their roster and it appeared as if the simian squad had none.

Martins doesn’t appear phased by the loss to the number two team that cost them their spot atop the rankings.

His team has a by to the semi-finals and he says he is confident once all their players are back and they bust their behinds (this reporter’s word, not Martins), they should be fine in the playoffs.

Kaden Merritt of the Tolitas, who tallied four goals, is pleased with the win.

He should be. His team was manoeuvring around the opposition as if they were stuck in a primordial bog.

“We were moving the ball really well and were able to execute on our chances,” he says somewhat modestly.

He and Chris Thon were looking like the Sedin twins at times, finding each other for lamp lighters that would make Connor McDavid want to watch the replay.

“Me and him have been on the same team for a couple years now, so we’ve built some chemistry over the years for sure.”

Although the teachers and students alike were chirping The Monkey Guys on the afternoon, it seems to be the general consensus that they will probably be facing the Tolitas again in the finals, which will be held on May 10 in the CSS gym.