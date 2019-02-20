Danae McCroy first gymnast to represent NCCS at provincials

She will compete in all events at the three day event in Delta

Danae McCroy’s coach says her strength is her most outstanding feature.Ronan O’Doherty photo

Danae McCroy, 13, will be the first student to represent North Cariboo Christian School at the B.C. Secondary School Provincial Gymnastics Championships.

She has been practising for a little less than two years but is already starting to show a lot of promise.

The gymnast will participate in bars, vault, beam and floor events.

She thinks she will do the best in vault, as she has a good front hand spin.

Her coach Taylor O’Flynn says McCroy has excelled at everything.

“She’s just naturally really talented at all athletic things.

“Taylor is very modest, so won’t say that to anyone, but she’s crazy strong and as soon as you tell her how to do something she gets it right away.

“The reason her vault is so good is because of that strength and power, and that’s what vault is all about, full-on power!”

The provincials will be held in Delta from March 7-10.

READ MORE: Quesnel gymnast brings home provincial gold

sports@quesnelobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter