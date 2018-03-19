Dan Hendrickson goes all in to win Poker Nights tournament

Prince Rupert’s poker enthusiasts went all in to raise money for the Prince Rupert Curling Club on March 17.

Each year, after the club’s season ends, it hosts a series of $100 No Limit Texas Hold’em tournaments to allow its members and other players from the community to have some fun while placing some friendly wagers.

The evening began with a field of 19 players, which was eventually whittled down to Dan Hendrickson and Sage Davis playing heads-up for the tournament victory and the cash prize.

After a few hands, Hendrickson went all in, pushing in his chips with an ace of diamonds and six of spades in his hands. Davis immediately called while holding an ace of clubs and a nine of hearts, making him the favourite to win the hand.

Despite his early advantage, Davis lost the hand when Hendrickson paired his six on turn. Hendrickson won $788.50 for his first place finish, with Davis winning $475 in second and Greg Campbell taking home #313.50 after coming in third.

This is the second tournament the club has hosted this year, and so far, it has raised approximately $700 for the club.

Danny Dawson, a board member at the club as well as the tournament’s organizer, said the tournament helps club members to have fun together off the ice in addition to helping them improve their games.

“We try to balance the fundraising desire with the providing of a venue for poker players to hone their skills for those big out of town tournaments,” he said.

