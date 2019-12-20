Cycling club to take the handlebars for popular Shuswap mountainbike race

Skookum Ski and Cycle says transition will be over three-year period

Colby Large catches some big air off a bump in the course as he nears the finish line of the 2019 Salty Dog. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Skookum Ski And Cycle will begin stepping away from hosting the popular, annual Salty Dog Enduro to give the Shuswap Cycling Club a spin at it.

The announcement came via a Facebook post made on Wednesday, Dec. 18. In it, the Salmon Arm ski and bike shop laid out how the Shuswap Cycling Club will transition in to race presenter for the Salty Dog over a three year period. The post also announced the hiring of Kara Leinweber as race director.

“It’s a great way for the club to get more fundraising opportunities and have that visibility in the community, and to transition the presentation of the event from [Skookum Cycle and Ski] to them,” said Greg Scharf manager of Skookum Ski And Cycle.

Scharf noted the transition to a non-profit group may open opportunities for the event to expand in ways that weren’t open to Skookum.

Read more: Salty days ahead for Salmon Arm with return of Enduro and Street Fest

Read more: In photos and video: Salty good time in downtown Salmon Arm

Read more: Update/video: Riders overcome dusty trails of Salty Dog Enduro

“It’s a good fit for everyone involved really,” Scharf said. “We’re very happy about it, we’re glad that they’re interested and want to keep running the event.”

Next year mark’s the 20th anniversary of the Salty Dog Enduro Race, to be held in May 2020.

@CameronJHTCameron.thomson@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.