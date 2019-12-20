Colby Large catches some big air off a bump in the course as he nears the finish line of the 2019 Salty Dog. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Cycling club to take the handlebars for popular Shuswap mountainbike race

Skookum Ski and Cycle says transition will be over three-year period

  • Dec. 20, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

Skookum Ski And Cycle will begin stepping away from hosting the popular, annual Salty Dog Enduro to give the Shuswap Cycling Club a spin at it.

The announcement came via a Facebook post made on Wednesday, Dec. 18. In it, the Salmon Arm ski and bike shop laid out how the Shuswap Cycling Club will transition in to race presenter for the Salty Dog over a three year period. The post also announced the hiring of Kara Leinweber as race director.

“It’s a great way for the club to get more fundraising opportunities and have that visibility in the community, and to transition the presentation of the event from [Skookum Cycle and Ski] to them,” said Greg Scharf manager of Skookum Ski And Cycle.

Scharf noted the transition to a non-profit group may open opportunities for the event to expand in ways that weren’t open to Skookum.

Read more: Salty days ahead for Salmon Arm with return of Enduro and Street Fest

Read more: In photos and video: Salty good time in downtown Salmon Arm

Read more: Update/video: Riders overcome dusty trails of Salty Dog Enduro

“It’s a good fit for everyone involved really,” Scharf said. “We’re very happy about it, we’re glad that they’re interested and want to keep running the event.”

Next year mark’s the 20th anniversary of the Salty Dog Enduro Race, to be held in May 2020.

@CameronJHTCameron.thomson@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Nanimo school beats Isfeld of Courtenay in return match
Next story
Kimberley Nordic Trails officially open this weekend

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Rainer Helmut Wuthe

    April 10, 1943 - December 26, 2019Passed away peacefully on Monday December…

  • Building code changes to help build more safe, affordable homes

    New updates to the B.C. Building and Plumbing Code (B.C. Building Code) came in to effect on Dec. 12, 2019, and the B.C. Government says this will support innovative construction methods to help build more affordable homes faster, while enhancing building standards for energy efficiency and safety for British Columbians.

  • Resident upset over unsightly premises

    Worried about a snowball effect

  • Kimberley Nordic Trails officially open this weekend

    Skiers have been out on the trails at the Kimberley Nordic Club (KNC) for weeks, but the club officially opens this Saturday December 21st. If you need to pick up your membership, Fit Certificate or day pass, the kiosk will be open from 9am - 6pm daily starting Saturday. There are many exciting developments that hint at the great ski season ahead! These include pre-season work to allow skiing with minimal snow, a parking lot expansion, hiring of the first general manager in the club's history, and skate skiing gear for rent!

  • Over the top for South Okanagan Tots for Tots to Teens

    Over 1,000 people came through the doors of Pen High to donate to Toys for Tots to Teens

  • By-election date set for rural Houston area

    Seat became open when Rob Newell passed away

  • The old mans friend

    I went over to see a friend of mine, last Christmas Eve