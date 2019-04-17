CWFL rookies make presence felt

Rookies made a big impact for the Winter Trucking Storm on Sunday in a 13-13 tie with the Crew in the Cowichan Women’s Football League.

Newcomer Shelbie Paddle got the Storm on the board first with a catch-and-run touchdown, her first in the CWFL, and veteran Caitlin Erickson returned a kickoff 70 yards for another major, while Kristen Laboa had the team’s other points on a punt into the end zone. On defence, the Storm got a sack from rookie Vicky Harris in her first game, and an interception from Julie Martin. The Crew replied with a touchdown from Jess Lines and an extra point from Amanda Morton in the first half, and a touchdown from Morton to tie the score in the fourth quarter. Stepheny Cuthbert had a sack for the Crew and Kate Collins added an interception.

The other morning game saw the last two unbeaten teams square off. When the dust settled, the Ravens prevailed 30-19 to stand alone in first place. Rookie Brin Wylie and veteran Carolyn Gudmundseth had first-half touchdowns for the Ravens, and Emily Salmon scored twice in the second half, with a convert by Jamie Russell. Rikki Wylie had an interception on defence, and Brin Wylie added a sack. The Law got their touchdowns from Jaimie Olson, Kim Scafe and Wendy Charles. Charles also had a convert, and Meagan Newton and Jordan Matson had sacks on defence.

A big second half gave Blue Steel a 25-0 win over the Wild in the afternoon game. The teams were scoreless at halftime before Blue Steel finally breached the Wild defence in the second half, getting two touchdowns and a convert from Monni Savory and one touchdown from quarterback Michelle Nederlof. The defence got five sacks from Michaela Peet and one sack and two interceptions from Tawnya Ketch. Rebecca Oliver had a pair of sacks for the Wild, Shylayne Davidson chipped in with one, and Rhiannon Kemmler had an interception.