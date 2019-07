CVU holding tryouts for Div. 2 season

The Comox Valley United men's soccer team is starting to ramp up for the Division 2 season.

CVU in action last season vs. Westcastle at the Vanier turf field. Photo by Scott Stanfield

Tryout dates are as follows:

Sunday, July 21 — 4-6 p.m., Vanier Turf

Wednesday, July 24 — 6:30-8 p.m., Vanier Turf

Sunday, July 28 — 4-6 p.m., Vanier Turf

Monday, Aug. 5 — 6-8 p.m., Exhibition Game

Wednesday, Aug. 7 — 6:30-8 p.m. – Vanier Turf

Saturday, Aug. 10 — Exhibition Game

Wednesday Aug. 14 – 6:30-8 p.m. – Vanier Turf

For any questions, contact Graeme McNeill at mcneillgraeme@gmail.com, or visit the team’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CVUnitedSoccerMen/