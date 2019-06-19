CVAC Jaguars climb podium at Garriock

Host team earns more than 90 medals

Katelyn Lenarcic of the CVAC Jaguars competes in the 13-year-old girls high jump at the Garriock meet. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The host CVAC Jaguars combined for 92 podium finishes at the Garriock Track and Field Meet held at the Cowichan Sportsplex on June 8 and 9.

The Jaguars earned 32 gold medals, 31 silvers and 29 bronzes over the course of the two-day meet.

Jackson Lenarcic collected the most medals among CVAC athletes, with six golds, one silver and one bronze for a total of eight in the 11-year-old boys division.

Oliver McKenzie-Kissinger had six medals in the 13-year-old boys division — two of each colour — and Connor Thompson claimed five medals in the nine-year-old boys division: two gold, one silver and two bronze.

Three girls also won four medals apiece: Jaeda Douglas and Nova Wedmann-Kent in the 12-year-old girls division, and Victoria Dailey in the 16-17 girls division.

Full list of CVAC Jaguars medal winners:

Nine-year-old girls

Arianna Beaton: second in 60m, 100m, and 60m hurdles

Nine-year-old boys

Connor Thompson: first in 1000m and shot put, second in 60m hurdles, third in 60m and 100m

Charlie Woerle: third in 60m hurdles

10-year-old girls

Mila Buttle: first in 1000m, second in 100m and javelin

Kira Rasul-Jankovics: second in 60m hurdles

Nevaeh Weir: first in javelin, second in shot put and discus

10-year-old boys

Nathan Irvine: third in long jump and discus

Mason Martin: third in 600m

11-year-old girls

Clodagh Young: third in javelin

11-year-old boys

Jackson Lenarcic: first in 60m hurdles, high jump, long jump, shot put, discus and javelin, second in 600m, third in 1000m

Ryley Wetzel-Eden: third in long jump

12-year-old girls

Annette Blumel: first in 800m race walk

Julia Doehler: third in shot put and discus

Jaeda Douglas: first in shot put, discus and hammer throw, second in javelin

Tori Johnston: third in 800m race walk

Nova Wedmann-Kent: first in high jump, second in 100m and 200m, third in javelin

13-year-old girls

Katelyn Lenarcic: third in high jump

Amelia Varga: second in 200m, third in 300m

13-year-old boys

Gray Cizeron: first in 1200m, third in shot put and hammer throw

Crosby Graf: third in long jump and javelin

A.J. Irvine: first in discus and hammer throw, second in shot put

Oliver McKenzie-Kissinger: first in 300m and 800m, second in long jump and hammer throw, third in 100m and 200m

Maximilian Powell: second in javelin

Grey Williamson: first in 80m hurdles

14-15 girls

Margo Blumel: first in 1500m race walk, second in high jump

Ainsley Davidson: second in 80m hurdles

Lexy Lazenby: third in hammer throw

Chloe Schoyen: third in long jump

Chelsea Wright: second in 300m

14-15 boys

Graeme Dailey: first in 1500m race walk, third in shot put

Jack Doehler: second in 300m

Connor Hengstler: second in shot put, discus and hammer throw

Kaiden Lewis: second in long jump

Evan Mayer: third in 300m hurdles, high jump and javelin

16-17 girls

Victoria Dailey: first in discus, second in shot put and hammer throw, third in javelin

Gina Martin: first in high jump, third in shot put

16-17 boys

Syon Foo: second in 100m, third in 200m

Jameson Hengstler: first in shot put, second in discus

18-19 boys

Sam Prokopchuk: first in 100m and long jump, second in 400m

50-54 women

Julia Hengstler: first in shot put, discus and hammer throw