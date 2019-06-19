Katelyn Lenarcic of the CVAC Jaguars competes in the 13-year-old girls high jump at the Garriock meet. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

CVAC Jaguars climb podium at Garriock

Host team earns more than 90 medals

The host CVAC Jaguars combined for 92 podium finishes at the Garriock Track and Field Meet held at the Cowichan Sportsplex on June 8 and 9.

The Jaguars earned 32 gold medals, 31 silvers and 29 bronzes over the course of the two-day meet.

Jackson Lenarcic collected the most medals among CVAC athletes, with six golds, one silver and one bronze for a total of eight in the 11-year-old boys division.

Oliver McKenzie-Kissinger had six medals in the 13-year-old boys division — two of each colour — and Connor Thompson claimed five medals in the nine-year-old boys division: two gold, one silver and two bronze.

Three girls also won four medals apiece: Jaeda Douglas and Nova Wedmann-Kent in the 12-year-old girls division, and Victoria Dailey in the 16-17 girls division.

Full list of CVAC Jaguars medal winners:

Nine-year-old girls

Arianna Beaton: second in 60m, 100m, and 60m hurdles

Nine-year-old boys

Connor Thompson: first in 1000m and shot put, second in 60m hurdles, third in 60m and 100m

Charlie Woerle: third in 60m hurdles

10-year-old girls

Mila Buttle: first in 1000m, second in 100m and javelin

Kira Rasul-Jankovics: second in 60m hurdles

Nevaeh Weir: first in javelin, second in shot put and discus

10-year-old boys

Nathan Irvine: third in long jump and discus

Mason Martin: third in 600m

11-year-old girls

Clodagh Young: third in javelin

11-year-old boys

Jackson Lenarcic: first in 60m hurdles, high jump, long jump, shot put, discus and javelin, second in 600m, third in 1000m

Ryley Wetzel-Eden: third in long jump

12-year-old girls

Annette Blumel: first in 800m race walk

Julia Doehler: third in shot put and discus

Jaeda Douglas: first in shot put, discus and hammer throw, second in javelin

Tori Johnston: third in 800m race walk

Nova Wedmann-Kent: first in high jump, second in 100m and 200m, third in javelin

13-year-old girls

Katelyn Lenarcic: third in high jump

Amelia Varga: second in 200m, third in 300m

13-year-old boys

Gray Cizeron: first in 1200m, third in shot put and hammer throw

Crosby Graf: third in long jump and javelin

A.J. Irvine: first in discus and hammer throw, second in shot put

Oliver McKenzie-Kissinger: first in 300m and 800m, second in long jump and hammer throw, third in 100m and 200m

Maximilian Powell: second in javelin

Grey Williamson: first in 80m hurdles

14-15 girls

Margo Blumel: first in 1500m race walk, second in high jump

Ainsley Davidson: second in 80m hurdles

Lexy Lazenby: third in hammer throw

Chloe Schoyen: third in long jump

Chelsea Wright: second in 300m

14-15 boys

Graeme Dailey: first in 1500m race walk, third in shot put

Jack Doehler: second in 300m

Connor Hengstler: second in shot put, discus and hammer throw

Kaiden Lewis: second in long jump

Evan Mayer: third in 300m hurdles, high jump and javelin

16-17 girls

Victoria Dailey: first in discus, second in shot put and hammer throw, third in javelin

Gina Martin: first in high jump, third in shot put

16-17 boys

Syon Foo: second in 100m, third in 200m

Jameson Hengstler: first in shot put, second in discus

18-19 boys

Sam Prokopchuk: first in 100m and long jump, second in 400m

50-54 women

Julia Hengstler: first in shot put, discus and hammer throw

