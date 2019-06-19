CVAC Jaguars climb podium at Garriock

The host CVAC Jaguars combined for 92 podium finishes at the Garriock Track and Field Meet held at the Cowichan Sportsplex on June 8 and 9.
The Jaguars earned 32 gold medals, 31 silvers and 29 bronzes over the course of the two-day meet.
Jackson Lenarcic collected the most medals among CVAC athletes, with six golds, one silver and one bronze for a total of eight in the 11-year-old boys division.
Oliver McKenzie-Kissinger had six medals in the 13-year-old boys division — two of each colour — and Connor Thompson claimed five medals in the nine-year-old boys division: two gold, one silver and two bronze.
Three girls also won four medals apiece: Jaeda Douglas and Nova Wedmann-Kent in the 12-year-old girls division, and Victoria Dailey in the 16-17 girls division.
Full list of CVAC Jaguars medal winners:
Nine-year-old girls
Arianna Beaton: second in 60m, 100m, and 60m hurdles
Nine-year-old boys
Connor Thompson: first in 1000m and shot put, second in 60m hurdles, third in 60m and 100m
Charlie Woerle: third in 60m hurdles
10-year-old girls
Mila Buttle: first in 1000m, second in 100m and javelin
Kira Rasul-Jankovics: second in 60m hurdles
Nevaeh Weir: first in javelin, second in shot put and discus
10-year-old boys
Nathan Irvine: third in long jump and discus
Mason Martin: third in 600m
11-year-old girls
Clodagh Young: third in javelin
11-year-old boys
Jackson Lenarcic: first in 60m hurdles, high jump, long jump, shot put, discus and javelin, second in 600m, third in 1000m
Ryley Wetzel-Eden: third in long jump
12-year-old girls
Annette Blumel: first in 800m race walk
Julia Doehler: third in shot put and discus
Jaeda Douglas: first in shot put, discus and hammer throw, second in javelin
Tori Johnston: third in 800m race walk
Nova Wedmann-Kent: first in high jump, second in 100m and 200m, third in javelin
13-year-old girls
Katelyn Lenarcic: third in high jump
Amelia Varga: second in 200m, third in 300m
13-year-old boys
Gray Cizeron: first in 1200m, third in shot put and hammer throw
Crosby Graf: third in long jump and javelin
A.J. Irvine: first in discus and hammer throw, second in shot put
Oliver McKenzie-Kissinger: first in 300m and 800m, second in long jump and hammer throw, third in 100m and 200m
Maximilian Powell: second in javelin
Grey Williamson: first in 80m hurdles
14-15 girls
Margo Blumel: first in 1500m race walk, second in high jump
Ainsley Davidson: second in 80m hurdles
Lexy Lazenby: third in hammer throw
Chloe Schoyen: third in long jump
Chelsea Wright: second in 300m
14-15 boys
Graeme Dailey: first in 1500m race walk, third in shot put
Jack Doehler: second in 300m
Connor Hengstler: second in shot put, discus and hammer throw
Kaiden Lewis: second in long jump
Evan Mayer: third in 300m hurdles, high jump and javelin
16-17 girls
Victoria Dailey: first in discus, second in shot put and hammer throw, third in javelin
Gina Martin: first in high jump, third in shot put
16-17 boys
Syon Foo: second in 100m, third in 200m
Jameson Hengstler: first in shot put, second in discus
18-19 boys
Sam Prokopchuk: first in 100m and long jump, second in 400m
50-54 women
Julia Hengstler: first in shot put, discus and hammer throw