Some of the island's best pickleball players are in action this weekend at the Comox Valley Pickleball Tournament at the 19 Wing Fitness and Recreation Centre in Comox.

Saturday is men’s and women’s play. Sunday is mixed.

Admission is free.

The Comox Valley Pickleball Association is hosting the third annual event.

cvpickleball.ca

Photos by Scott Stanfield