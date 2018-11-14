CV Paddlers Club guest to discuss value of headwaters

Join watershed champion and storyteller Vanessa Scott for a unique evening of original photography, Dec. 6 at the Lion’s Den in Comox. The Comox Valley Paddlers Club’s guest will explore the value of headwaters and local rivers that connect forests to the sea.

In August, Scott joined a once-in-a-lifetime paddling voyage through the headwaters of the Fraser River during the Rivershed Society of BC’s annual freshwater journey from the foothills of the Rocky Mountains following the route of wild salmon to the Pacific Ocean.

As part of this Sustainable Living and Leadership Program, Scott paddled a 14-person voyageur canoe through the Robson Valley from Tete Juane Cache to McBride, alongside other water champions from across B.C. The unexpected backdrop of the forest fire emergency – plus wild salmon’s will to survive in an era of climate change – provided Scott with a front row seat to some of the biggest issues in B.C., and galvanized her passion for water.

“Despite being B.C.’s most endangered river, the Fraser is still the largest, most productive wild salmon river in the world,” said Scott, a kayaker who grew up sailing in the Pacific Northwest and the Mediterranean. “But the Comox Valley’s headwaters and salmon streams are just as important, unique and worthy of respect in their own ways.”

Scott’s 45-minute talk with Q&A will also highlight efforts to protect and restore local water assets across the Comox Valley as a way to offer clear insight for positive, collaborative actions.

“As I spoke in communities along the Fraser River this summer, people were inspired by the great work being done right here,” she said. “From the Comox Lake drinking watershed to Kus-kus-sum and the Morrison Creek effort to protect the last intact headwaters on the East Coast of Vancouver Island, we are coming together around values of water and salmon for a better future.”

Scott collaborates with the CV Land Trust, CV Conservation Partnership, Project Watershed and other groups, and is using her Fraser River adventure story to support local campaigns. She is a director with the Brooklyn Creek Watershed Society in Comox.

Her talk is at 7 p.m. at the Lion’s Den, 1729 Comox Ave. Members are free. Guests are $5.

Other events may also be of interest to the community. Early next year, the club has planned an evening with local Marine SAR. This will be of interest to all pleasure boaters as it will discuss safety and emergency rescue issues and processes. There’s also an evening with a local ornithologist who will be discussing coastal birds and how to help protect their nesting grounds.