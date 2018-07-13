Currie rolls deuce for Sunterra

Larry Kinakin of West Kelowna Brown Benefits shields the ball from Denis Chabot of Vernon Kal Tire in Capri Insurance Men’s 55+ Soccer League play Thursday night at Quarry Park in Kelowna. Kinakin supplied four goals in a 5-1 Brown Benefits’ win. (Kevin Mitchell/Morning Star)

Jen Currie supplied two goals as Sunterra Custom Homes Sistas shaded Sir Winston’s Attack 3-2 in North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Association Masters Division play Thursday nught at Marshall #4 Field.

Michelle Mulholland also tallied for 4-5-1 Sunterra, whose Player With Heart was birthday girl Myrika Godard.

Brandi Wejr and Shauna Boyd answered for Sir Winnie’s (0-9-2). Christine Trickey of the Attack was chosen Player with Heart.

Meanwhile, Fritz Berenyi bagged four goals as the Ledcor Kickers of Kelowna smothered the Silver Stars of Vernon 5-2 in Capri Insurance Men’s 55+ Soccer League play Thursday night at sun-kissed Marshall Field #2.Brad

Brad Heuser and Will Kruiper also converted for the Kickers (5-3-1). Jim Kruiper made a stellar season debut.

Birthday boy Steve Coombs, on a penalty kick, and Uwe Wolters countered for the Stars (5-6-1).

Larry Kinakin counted four goals, three on breakaways down the right flank, as Kelowna Brown Benefits bounced Vernon Kal Tire 5-1 at scorching Quarry Park in Kelowna.

Ingo Kindler, who was cheering quietly for Germany in the World Cup, connected on his first goal since last year when his 35-yard dump-in somehow bounced past keeper Greg Thalheimer and fullback Ted Sheehan, who both called for the ball but then froze. Kindler had long turned his back on the play transitioning to defence.

Chris Odermatt beat Steve Heiss on a second-half corker penalty shot, awarded after striker Roger Irving was pulled down inside the 18. Heiss left the game at the break after taking a wicked blast, from gimme range, in the face by birthday boy Tom Ouchi, after a gift feed by Kevin Mitchell. Marty Vince took over from Heiss for the final 45.

Browns improved to 7-0-3, while Kal Tire dipped to 6-3-1. Central fullback Jim McEwan took the Snickers Man of the Match for the Tiremen. Thalheimer, donning the gloves for the first time this season, made multiple diving saves.

Penticton Trout Creek Auto United moved to within a point of league-leading Kelowna Raiders after clipping the Raiders 1-0 at red-hot Parkinson Field #14 in Kelowna.

Tony Munoz of Penticton produced his 19th goal of the season when he finished a great pass from Gord McLaren for United (7-3-2).

The second half was a fierce battle right until the end. The 6-2-3 Raiders’ defence was rock solid and keeper JC Buratti made several outstanding saves to keep things close.

In North Okanagan Soccer League play Wednesday night, it was: North Enderby Timber 7 Shuswap Outlaws 3; Salmon Arm Auto Quest 1 Okanagan Geothermal Ltd 0; Turn-Key Controls 2 Peters Tirecraft 0.