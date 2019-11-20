Curling well underway in Barriere

The Curling season has begun at the Barriere Recreation Society facility. The first rocks were thrown on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Open Daytime Curling.

The ice plant was re-installed last year and now all the technical issues have been corrected. Participants are enjoying great ice.

Many new and returning curlers have joined the club and there will be a series of curling clinics held on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 27, and Dec. 4, from 7 to 9 p.m. in the evening. Certified coaches will be on hand to assist with skill development, and curling equipment is available.

Come out and try curling for the first time or brush up on your curling skills. There is a drop in fee of $2 and a great opportunity to meet friends or neighbours.

The current leagues at the Barriere Curling Club are Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m., and Fridays from 7 – 9 p.m. Both leagues are open to anyone wishing to curl, either as an individual or as a team.