Curling scores

Summerland Curling Club

Results Dec. 4 to 8

Monday morning senior men: Jim Hancharyk defeated Paul Cowen, Stan Green defeated Paul Martin, Dale Abrey defeated Dennis Grant, Dave Gartrell defeated Warren Parker.

Monday evening men: Steve Clement defeated Bruce Dacre, Art Lappalainen defeated Ken Rae, Rob Robinson defeated Don Lawrence, Dean Jones defeated Gary Wingerak.

Tuesday morning mixed: Bill Penman defeated John Nicolson, Gail Ostaficiuk defeated Hector Cartier, Jerry Lidin defeated Jules Dore, Horst Sandkuhler defeated Marilyn Cahoon.

Tuesday evening ladies: Judy Beck defeated Tammy Brennan, Trica Mayea defeated Betty Raymond, Jackie Clement defeated Gail Ostaficiuk, Diana Leitch defeated Kathy Hogman , Jodie Brennan defeated Debbie Jones.

Wednesday morning senior men: Jim Hancharyk defeated Warren Parker, Dale Abrey defeated Paul Martin, Stan Green defeated Dennis Grant, Dave Gartrell defeated Paul Cowen.

Wednesday evening men: John Fitzgerald defeated Gary Wingerak , Tony Costa defeated Gary Raymond, Glen Brennan defeated Steve Favel, Dale Abrey defeated Ken Rae, Stan Green tied John Gregg.

Thursday morning ladies: Diana Leitch defeated Marilyn Cahoon, Diane Krancenblum defeated Virginia Cundliffe, Ev Gillespie defeated Barb Ezart, Gail Ostaficiuk defeated RoseMarie Fenrich.

Thursday evening open: John McKay defeated Russ Lemke, Gary Raymond defeated Dale Abrey, Jeff Goodis defeated Tony Blashko, John Egyed tied Dean Jones, Glen Brennan tied Steve Favel.

Friday evening mixed: Judy Rowe defeated Cliff Rose, Dan Laktin defeated Gavin Griffiths, Al Tower defeated Candace Pilling, Tracy Cahoon defeated Brent Stade.

Friday late evening: Steve Callaghan defeated Cliff Last, Gerry Denis defeated Steve Penich, Kyle Longbothham defeated Dave Hood, Terri Leslie defeated John Fitzgerald.

Tip of the week: When the opposition is delivering their stone, it is courteous to be still and quiet, the opponent sweepers stand between the hog lines.