Curling scores

Summerland Curling Club

Results Dec. 11 to 15

Monday morning senior men: Paul Cowen defeated Warren Parker, Stan Green defeated Dale Abrey, Paul Martin defeated Dennis Grant, Jim Hancharyk defeated Dave Gartrell. Winners of the first half of the season Skip Stan Green, third Horst Sandkuhler, second Victor Lipp, lead Doug Marchesi.

Monday evening men: Bruce Dacre defeated Dale Abrey, Ken Rae defeated Rob Robinson, Art Lappalainen defeated Steve Clement, Don Lawrence tied Gary Wingerak.

Tuesday morning mixed: Jerry Lidin defeated Bill Penman, Hector Cartier defeated John Nicolson, Barb Ezart defeated Jules Dore, Gail Ostaficiuk defeated Horst Sandkuhler.

Tuesday evening ladies: Diana Leitch defeated Judy Beck, Gail Ostaficiuk defeated Betty Raymond, Debbie Jones defeated Kathy Hogman, Tammy Brennan defeated Jodie Brennan, Jackie Clement defeated Trica Mayea.

Wednesday morning senior men: On Dec. 13, the senior men held their Christmas fun spiel. Stan Green defeated Gail Ostaficiuk, Bill Penman defeated Jim Hancharyk, Gary Raymond defeated Dale Abrey. Warren Parker defeated Diana Leitch.

Wednesday afternoon mixed: Paul Cowen tied Dennis Grant, Dave Gartrell defeated Barb Ezart.

Wednesday evening men: Dale Abrey defeated John Fitzgerald, Tony Costa tied Stan Green, Glen Brennan defeated Gary Wingerak, Ken Rae defeated Gary Raymond, John Gregg defeated Steve Favel.

Thursday morning ladies: Diana Leitch defeated Barb Ezart, Gail Ostaficiuk defeated Virginia Cundliffe, Marilyn Cahoon defeated Ev Gillespie, Diane Krancenblum defeated RoseMarie Fenrich .

Thursday evening open: Russ Lemke defeated Gary Raymond, Dale Abrey defeated Jeff Goodis, John Egyed defeated Steve Favel, Glen Brennan defeated Tony Blashko, Dean Jones defeated John McKay.

Friday evening mixed: Judy Rowe defeated Terri Leslie, Gavin Griffiths defeated John Fitzgerald, Cliff Last defeated Candace Pilling, Brent Stade defeated Kyle Longbothham.

Friday late evening: Al Tower defeated Steve Callaghan, Cliff Rose defeated Gerry Denis, Dan Laktin defeated Steve Penich, Dave Hood defeated Tracy Cahoon.

Summerland Curling Club is hosting the annual Mixed Bushspiel, Jan. 5 to 7. The club is still taking teams.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from the Summerland Curling club members.

Tip of the week: A game can be played with three players, each of the first two players throw three stones alternating with their opposition; the skip throws his or her usual two stones.