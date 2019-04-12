Curling rink celebrating 40 years in 2019

This beautiful curling themed quilt was made and donated by Carol Wilcox to be raffled at the Barriere Curling Club’s Spring Flea Market on April 27 at the rink. Tickets are available from members of the Curling Club at Barriere AG Foods on Apr. 12 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the afternoon. The quilt raffle will be drawn at the Flea Market on April 27.Submitted photo:

By Susan Bondar

The Barriere Curling Rink is going to celebrate 40 years this fall.

The first game was played in December of 1979. Having a recreational facility operating in a small town for that long is quite an accomplishment, thanks to a lot of people who have dedicated their time and energy to make it possible. Fundraising has been a key component to the success of the Barriere Curling Rink.

One of the foundational fundraisers is the bi-annual Flea Markets. This year the Spring Flea Market will be held on Saturday, April 27, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Traditionally, the Spring Flea Market is held once the curling ice has been taken out, and the Flea Market in the fall is held just before the ice is put in for the curling season.

The first Flea Market was held in 1980 and was well supported. The original organizers recall how excited they were when the curling rink filled up with vendors and shoppers. In the past, the Spring Flea Market has rented over 60 tables. These are tables that individuals rent for $10 each table to sell their wares. Items range from home-based business products, crafts, tools, antiques, clothes, and accumulated items people no longer need and are willing to pass along to shoppers. After 70 to 75 Flea Markets, think of how much has been diverted from the land fill to be re-purposed by other people.

The Barriere Curling Rink also hosts several tables of donated Flea Market items that the public contributes. The proceeds from these tables help to support the operational expenses for the curling club. The Curling Rink building is not only used for curling programs but for other public events throughout the year such as the Barriere High School Graduation and as an Exhibit Hall for the Fall Fair in September.

The Barriere Curling Rink also has another fundraiser at this time. Carol Wilox made a beautiful quilt that will be raffled at the Spring Flea Market. Tickets are available from members of the Curling Club and Audrey Rilcoe and Lois McInnis will be at Barriere AG Foods selling tickets on April 12 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the afternoon. The quilt raffle will be drawn at the Flea Market on April 27.

If you would like to rent a table or donate flea market items for Apr. 27, please call Susan at 250-672-5334.