Curling results

The Summerland Curling Club has finished its league play for the season

Results March 5 to 9

Monday morning senior men: The senior men held a year-end mixed fun spiel on March 5. Diana Leitch defeated Stan Green, John Gregg defeated Hector Cartier, Rollie Marcotte defeated Paul Cowen, Warren Parker defeated Dennis Grant.

Monday evening men: “A” league winners skip Dale Abrey, third Tyler Jaeger, second Steve Favel, lead Ian McLean; “B” league winners skip Art Lappalainen, third Roland Dheilly, second Jack Fraser, lead Al Carter; “C” league winners skip Bruce Dacre, third John McKay, second Garry Onderstal, lead Cliff Rose.

Tuesday morning mixed: Bill Penman defeated Jerry Lidin, Marilyn Cahoon defeated Horst Sandkuhler, John Nicolson defeated Barb Ezart, Hector Cartier defeated Gail Ostaficiuk.

Tuesday evening ladies: “A” league winners Skip Lil Blashko, third Sandy McKechnie, second Ruth McPhillamey, lead Tammy Brennan; “B” league winners Skip Gail Ostaficiuk, third Nancy Mullin, second Karen Fitzgerald, lead Linda Hoshizaki/Helen Reimer.

Wednesday morning senior men: The senior men held a year-end mixed fun spiel on March 7. Warren Parker defeated Paul Cowen, John Gregg defeated Dennis Grant, Diana Leitch defeated Rollie Marcotte, Stan Green defeated Hector Cartier. Winners of the second half of the senior men league Stan Green, Paul Barber, Norm Cole, Don Hudgeon.

Wednesday evening men: “A” league winners skip Dale Abrey, third Art Lappalainen, second Dean Jones, lead Jeff Jesske; “B” league winners Skip Steve Favel, third Rick Drewnisz, second Roland Dheilly, lead Bryan Darroch; “C” league winners Skip Stan Green, third Gerry Woolsey, second Dave Gartrell, lead Horst Sandkuhler.

Thursday morning ladies: Winners of the second half, two teams tied Skip Gail Ostaficiuk, third Bonny Young, second Karen Fitzgerald, lead Suanne Mcdiarmid; Skip Diane Krancenblum, third Ruth Mcphillamey, second Joy Lappanainen, lead Carla Marti.

Thursday evening open: “A” league winners skip Dale Abrey, third Cheryl Jaeger, second Art Lappalainen, lead Joy Lappalainen; “B” Skip Jeff Goodis, third Irene Goodis, second Mike Bevan, lead Debbie Bevan.

Friday evening mixed: Fun night.

Another season has come to a close. The next season starts October 2018. Registration is the third Thursday of September. Email summerlandcurling@shaw.ca. The web site is www.summerlandcurling.org

Tip of the week: If a stone does not completely cross the far hog line that stone is removed. If a stone comes into contact with a stone that is barely across the far hog line it is still in play, and the delivered stone isn’t across the hog line, after contact with that stone: because it touched a stone in play it remains in play.