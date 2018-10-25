Curling makes a long awaited comeback to the Barriere Curling Rink

Submitted

After being inoperable for almost 18 months the ice plant at the Barriere Curling Club is once again making ice.

Curling Club representatives say the 2018-2019 curling season will get underway shortly with many improvements to the facilities.

This includes a completely new chiller which has been installed after the old one failed in 2016. Through the dedication of the club’s executive members who worked with their insurer, the replacement was done under the Barriere Curling Club’s insurance.

New and returning curlers will now see new LED lighting and electrical upgrades in the rink thanks to a Thompson Nicola Regional District Gas Tax grant. A fully insulated sea can has also been installed alongside the rink to provide some much needed storage for the rink, and curlers will appreciate the new roll out houses for all four rinks. Both of these items are thanks to funding from the Lower North Thompson Community Forest Society.

The floor and lines of the rink have also been freshly painted, and this makes the curling area look fantastic.

The board is inviting everyone to “Come on out and join in the curling fun!”

Everyone is invited to open the curling season at the rink on Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 1 to 3 p.m.

If you are new to the sport, or have not curled for years, no problem. Members will be on hand to help you get started and have loaner equipment. Curling truly is a sport that young and old of all levels can play and enjoy.

Registration will also take place on Oct.31, and on Nov. 2, from 7 to 9 p.m. which will also be the first Friday Night Mixed Curling.

The Barriere Curling Club will also be hosting a curling clinic on Saturday, Nov. 3, from 2 to 5 p.m. for anyone wanting to improve their curling skills.

The Skins Bonspiel is scheduled for Nov. 16 and 17.