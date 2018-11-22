Curling club scores grant for ice-maker revamp

The Penticton Curling Club is getting a provincial grant to help with their ageing ice making equipment. Western News file photo

The Penticton Curling Club is going to be getting badly-needed ice-making equipment, thanks to a grant from the province.

The club is getting $107,000 as a matching capital grant from the Community Gaming Branch of the Ministry of Community, Sport and Cultural Development, which will go to upgrading the facility’s ice plant with the purchase of a replacement condenser and compressor.

This is in addition to a new chiller that the club installed this summer in preparation for the 2018/19 curling season. The new equipment will ensure the facility and club are in compliance with ice plant requirements and allow them to continue their operations uninterrupted.

“This grant will finally give us a bit of breathing room,” said Cathy Jones, the club’s manager.

The club came to city council in 2017 for a loan to refurbish part of the ice-making equipment, which is 42 years old. They were back again in 2018 after an ammonia leak was discovered in the chiller, the same situation that led to three deaths at the Fernie hockey arena in October 2017.

Related: Penticton Curling Club discovers ammonia leak in ice maker

Related: Three dead after ammonia leak in Fernie

The city supported the club by providing them with a loan to complete the chiller replacement, but the Fernie incident also resulted in the province introducing new protocols and requirements for ice-making equipment.

In July, Jones estimated the cost of completely revamping the ice-maker at $218,000. The minimum repairs were estimated at $94,000.

Related: Penticton supports new ice plant for curling club

“Working with Cathy Jones and the curling club has been a pleasure. They have been proactive in determining their needs and pursuing funding opportunities. Cathy has been instrumental to the success of the club in receiving this important grant,” said Bregje Kozak, the city’s director of recreation and facilities.

With the additional equipment added by way of the grant, combined with additional fundraising provided by the club, the curling rink will be operated with a fully upgraded ice making facility, according to a city press release.

Steve Kidd

Senior reporter, Penticton Western News

Email me or message me on Facebook

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram