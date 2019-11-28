Curling Club receives Gas Tax Grant for water and energy upgrades

The Barriere Curling Club is excited about receiving a Gas Tax grant from the Thompson Nicola Regional District to assist in making a number of water and energy upgrades to their building. TNRD Area ‘O’ Director Bill Kershaw met with Curling Club president Susan Bondar on Nov. 13, at the rink to present the $28,000 grant and a large sign to be displayed in the building. “The Barriere Recreation Society appreciates the continued support of Bill Kershaw, our Area ‘O’ TNRD Director,” said Bondar.(Submitted photo)

By Susan Bondar

The Barriere Recreation Society manages the curling rink building and curling programs for Barriere and area.

The Thompson Nicola Regional District (TNRD) has provided a facilities grant through Gas Tax funding to assist in upgrading the washrooms in the curling rink building. The upgrades will contribute to meeting current health, safety and accessibility standards. The upgrades will include installation of low flow toilets and urinals and touch free faucets which will reduce water consumption, electrical upgrades will also be completed to contribute to reducing energy use.

The Barriere Curling Rink building is also used as a multi-purpose facility for hosting larger events. National, Provincial and Regional agricultural events are hosted by the North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo Association and the Curling Rink building co-hosts some of these events. Other large events are held at the curling rink building such as the High School Graduation ceremony, dinner and dance.

The Thompson Nicola Regional District has also contributed to other upgrades of the furnaces, electrical and lighting systems in the curling rink building. Both these previous Gas Tax Grants help to reduce energy consumption and improve the services in the building for many user groups. The washroom upgrades will be completed in 2020.