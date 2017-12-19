Curling club forms league for beginners

The Comox Valley Curling Club has started an Adult Learn To Curl League, specifically for those who are new to the great, roaring game. The focus is on weekly instruction and learning the sport, with a continual focus on fun.

The league runs on Sundays at 1:30 p.m. for eight sessions. The first session is Jan. 7.

This is an opportunity for adult beginners to learn the game in a fully inclusive program. Adult Learn to Curl is an eight-week experience that will take you from throwing your first stone to game play with instruction each step of the way.

What makes curling so much fun? This is a great opportunity to find out. Learn the game, and play with confidence. Meet people with whom you can form a team.

Participants will learn to curl from trained, certified instructors in a ‘safe’ environment with like-minded people.

“Curling is a lot harder than it looks,” club manager Keith Parry said. “This new league allows the inexperienced newcomer to curling a place to gain the skills and knowledge needed to call yourself a curler, without the intimidation of having to play in a more serious, regular league.”

At the end of the eight weeks, participants will have the skills and confidence to join any regular league.

Curriculum for the program was developed by world champion and gold medal-winning national coach Earle Morris of the Ottawa Curling Club. Cost for the program is $120, plus GST.

Join as an individual, with your spouse, or with friends.

Sign up at www.comoxvalleycurling.com, info@comoxvalleycurling.com or at the CV Curling Centre at 4835 Headquarters Rd.