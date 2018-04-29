Curling club finishes season, seeks new president

Top teams from all across the globe battled it out at the ACC's Classic Cash Spiel event. (Joshua Watkins/Black Press)

The 2017/2018 Curling season has come to a close. The club’s membership is what makes it all work of course, and membership is up! The club had to have an extra draw in the Mixed league this year and had an extra team in both Men’s and Ladies.

Curling is strong in 100 Mile House!

The league champions this year include Dianne Menzer’s team for the Ladies League. Menzer curls with Natalie Hefer (3rd), Laurie Ferguson Marsh (2nd) and Gabriel Clark at Lead. The Mens League was dominated by Skip Scott Saito teamed up with Duane Ney (3rd), Dennis Gosselin (2nd) and Steve Cole as Lead. In the Mixed League the top curlers were Skip Dianne Menzer – again – Terry Bell (3rd), Tanya Hammerstron (2nd) and Dan Rimell in Lead.

Special note to Dan Rimell as this was Rimell’s first year as a curler and he was a rock star. The club probably has him hooked!

The Lac la Hache league that curls in the 100 Mile Club all season long and is a great and welcome addition. Thanks go out to them.

The club closed out the year with a very successful Mixed Doubles Curling clinic and is hopeful that they will have a new league to announce in the fall.

The club thanks their sponsors and long suffering President, Joanne Doddridge who’s been president of the 100 Mile Curling Club so long she couldn’t actually remember how long it has been. Doddridge has been key to the club’s continued success but is stepping down as President. The club is now recruiting!

To all curlers and curlers to be, have a great summer and stay safe. See you in the fall.