Curlers give curling a try at this year’s funspiel

Terrace saw 24 teams hit the ice at the curling rink on Nov. 2 for the annual Sherwood Brewhouse Funspiel.
Unlike a traditional bonspiel, the funspiel is intended to be social day for curlers of all skill levels and to encourage newcomers to try curling in a pressure-free environment with no winners.
The event included a few players from Prince Rupert, along with corporate teams from Northern Savings Credit Union, City of Terrace and Sunset RV sponsoring the junior girls’ team.
The funspiel was concluded with door prizes and appetizers in the evening.
