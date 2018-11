Curlers compete in league action

Members of the Summerland Curling Club played in various games during the past week

Summerland Curling Club

Results Nov. 12 to 16

Monday morning senior men: Terry Mains defeated Eric Johnson, Paul Martin defeated Don Hudgeon, Stan Green defeated Hector Cartier, Warren Parker defeated Jim Hancharyk.

Monday evening men: Dale Abrey defeated Ken Rae, Bruce Dacre defeated John Fitzgerald, Art Lappalainen defeated Steve Clement, Mike Rudniski defeated Matthew Lowery, Rob Robinson defeated Don Lawrence.

Tuesday morning mixed: Hector Cartier defeated Jerry McKenna, Jerry Lidin defeated Bill Penman, John Nicolson defeated John Fitzgerald, John Gregg defeated Marilyn Cahoon.

Tuesday evening ladies: Joy Lappalainen defeated Jodie Brennan, Debbie Jones defeated Jackie Clement, Betty Raymond defeated Judy Beck, Bev Skinner defeated Sue Johnston, Kathy Hogman defeated Perry-Lynn Bula.

Wednesday morning senior men: Paul Martin defeated Hector Cartier, Warren Parker defeated Steve Rowe, Stan Green defeated Eric Johnson, Terry Mains defeated Don Hudgeon.

Wednesday evening men: Jared St. John defeated Stan Green, Glen Brennan defeated Dale Abrey, John Fitzgerald defeated John Gregg, Rick Drewnisz defeated Ken Rae, Louie Costa defeated Gary Raymond.

Thursday morning ladies: Joy Lappalainen defeated Marilyn Cahoon, Frances Colussi defeated Ev Gillespie, RoseMarie Fenrich tied Barb Ezart.

Thursday evening open: John Egyed defeated John McKay, Art Lappalainen defeated Gary Raymond, Russ Lemke defeated Jeff Goodis, Tony Blashko defeated Gavin Griffiths, Glen Brennan defeated Armand Houle.

Friday afternoon sturling Game 1: Nancy Mullin and Terry LeSarge defeated Helen Riemer and Marilyn Cahoon, John Gregg and Gail Olstaficiuk defeated Marion Enns and Norm Cole, Hector Cartier and Flo Stelmack defeated Charlotte Burley and John Nicolson, Barb Ezart and Loretta Rozsa defeated Kat Lefebvre and Marlene Brown.

Friday afternoon sturling Game 2: Hector Cartier and Flo Stelmack defeated Kat Lefebvre and Marlene Brown, Marion Enns and Norm Cole defeated Nancy Mullin and Terry LeSarge, Barb Ezart and Loretta Rozsa defeated Helen Riemer and Marilyn Cahoon, John Gregg and Gail Olstaficiuk defeated Mike Karpan and Carol Cole.

Friday evening mixed: Cliff Rose defeated Candace Pilling, Steve Callaghan defeated Al Carter, Dave Hood defeated Tracy Cahoon, Cliff Last defeated Brent Stade.

Tip of the week: The World Curling Federation has changed from the four-rock rule to the five rock rule free guard zone.

The first five rocks cannot be moved but not removed from play if they are in the white part of the ice between the hog line and the house.

You can remove your own rock.