Curlers compete in league action

The Summerland Curling Club has leagues playing Monday to Friday

Summerland Curling Club

Results Jan. 21 to 25

Monday morning senior men: Stan Green defeated Hector Cartier, Jim Hunt defeated Dave Gartrell, Paul Martin defeated Eric Johnson.

Monday evening men: Matthew Lowery defeated Dale Abrey, Steve Clement defeated Don Lawrence, Art Lappalainen defeated John Fitzgerald, Mike Rudniski defeated Rob Robinson, Ken Rae defeated Bruce Dacre.

Tuesday morning mixed: Bill Penman defeated Jerry McKenna, Gail Ostaficiuk defeated Hector Cartier, John Fitzgerald defeated Barb Ezart, Marilyn Cahoon tied Jerry Lidin.

Tuesday evening ladies: Jackie Clement defeated Joy Lappalainen, Bev Skinner defeated Jodie Brennan, Debbie Jones defeated Judy Beck, Kathy Hogman defeated Betty Raymond.

Wednesday morning senior men: Jim Hunt defeated Warren Parker, Dave Gartrell defeated Eric Johnson, Paul Martin defeated Stan Green.

Wednesday evening men: Louie Costa defeated Gary Wingerak, Glen Brennan defeated Rick Drewnisz, Gary Raymond defeated Jared St. John, Stan Green defeated John Gregg, Ken Rae defeated John Fitzgerald.

Thursday morning ladies: RoseMarie Fenrich defeated Joy Lappalainen, Gail Ostaficiuk defeated Virginia Cundliffe, Frances Colussi defeated Barb Ezart.

Thursday evening open:Art Lappalainen defeated Andrew Barnes, Glen Brennan defeated Jeff Goodis, Gary Raymond tied Tony Blashko , John Egyed defeated Armand Houle, Russ Lemke defeated John McKay.

Friday morning sturling Game 1: Nancy Mullin and Gail Ostaficiuk defeated Helen Riemer and Dennis Grant, Kat Lefebvre andTerry LeSarge defeated John Gregg and Sandra Skermer, Carol Cole and Norm Cole defeated Barb Ezart and Marilyn Cahoon, Flo Stelmack and Hector Cartier defeated Marlene Brown andJohn Nicolson.

Friday morning sturling Game 1: Kat Lefebvre and Terry LeSarge defeated Marlene Brown and John Nicolson, Barb Ezart and Marilyn Cahoon defeated John Gregg and Sandra Skermer, Nancy Mullin and Gail Ostaficiuk defeated Carol Cole and Norm Cole, Helen Riemer and Dennis Grant tied Flo Stelmack and Hector Cartier.

Friday evening mixed: Steve Callaghan defeated Candace Pilling, Karen Fitzgerald defeated Gavin Griffiths, Cliff Last defeated Al Carter, Tracy Cahoon defeated Brent Stade, Dave Hood defeated Cliff Rose.

The Summerland Men’s bonspiel is coming up Feb. 8 to 10.

Tip of the week: Because of dust, lint, hairs from brooms and other debris on the ice, the stone should be cleaned before every delivery. Debris on the ice can cause the stone to change its path.

