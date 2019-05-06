Cumberland to host BC Cross Triathlon Championships

PACE Multisport Dodge City X, which last year became the Comox Valley's first off-road triathlon, is adding another impressive "first" when it returns to Cumberland Sept. 7. The 2019 version of the race will serve as the BC Cross Triathlon Championships, and will mark the first time an event has hosted a provincial championship after just one year.

“Without exception, every athlete I talked to after last year’s race had a phenomenal experience,” says race director Ryan Parton. “We had a fantastic crew of more than 100 volunteers who ensured everything went smoothly despite some truly horrific weather, and Triathlon BC was obviously impressed with the quality of the event.”

While the Dodge City X, billed in 2018 as “Canada’s toughest off-road triathlon,” is still open to all competitors, including those who simply want to challenge themselves to cross the finish line, athletes racing the standard course will also compete for the title of provincial champion in their age group. As a bonus, the standard course race is also a qualifying event for the 2020 ITU Cross Triathlon World Championships in Almere, Netherlands.

“Being a part of Team Canada at a world championship event is a truly remarkable experience,” says Parton, who raced for his country at the 2017 world championships in Penticton. “Of course, in our case a qualifying spot is just the icing on the cake—conquering this challenging course is reward enough.

“Even if you aren’t necessarily vying to be provincial champion or qualify for worlds, but simply want to give yourself a different kind of endurance challenge, this event is a great late season test for mountain bikers or trail runners to put on their calendars.”

The Dodge City X standard course features a 1.5-km swim in Comox Lake, followed by a 23-km mountain bike through Cumberland’s world-class singletrack, capped off with a glute-busting 9.5-km trail run. A roughly half distance “sprint” option is also available, as is a relay category for teams of two or three.

If looking for a swimmer or other teammate to join your relay team, or if you’d like to join a team, search for “Dodge City X – Need a Relay Partner?” on Facebook.