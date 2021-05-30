Cumberland body builder featured on cover of fitness magazine

Cumberland body builder Dannielle Goulet is featured on the cover of the May edition of ALFA, a fitness magazine.

Dannielle Goulet is pictured with her winnings at the 2019 Natural BC Cup in Kamloops. File photo

The Vancouver-based publication provides an empowering platform to celebrate fitness accomplishments and to share transformative journeys.

“It’s a great magazine and a dream come true for me,” Goulet said. “It was always a dream to be in a fitness magazine, but on the cover and feature has truly been an honour, and I’m so grateful for it.”

She’s taken aback by the number of phone calls and messages she’s received on social media, from women and from men who find her story inspiring.

At her first-ever fitness competition in 2019, Goulet won gold medals in three categories at the Natural BC Cup in Kamloops. She qualified to enter a pro qualifier, but events continue to be postponed due to COVID.

“I’ve been in competition prep for almost a year-and-a-half straight for the same competition,” she said.

