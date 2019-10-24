Cultus Lake trail race brings new team relay record

Runners start off from Cultus Lake’s Main Beach at the 17th annual Around the Lake Give R Take Trail Race> Photo by Rick MacDonald

The rain held off, and at least one course record was set at the 17th annual Around the Lake Give ‘R Take Trail Race at Cultus Lake this past Saturday (October 19). Over 270 runners participated in the races that circumnavigate Cultus Lake, in either the 30 kilometre solo, or the two team relay race with legs of 17 kms and 13 kms.

Despite some slippery, muddy conditions, a new record was set in the men’s relay event, as the team of Joel De Schiffart and Mark Klassen of Mission (team “Eat Our Dust”) sliced seven minutes off the record time, coming in at 2 hours, 17 minutes, 30 seconds. Second place went to last year’s top team (team “Baby and the Beast”) Kevin Barata and Brandon Jones of Abbotsford. In the women’s relay, Heather Gale and Cindy Lapointe of Langley (team ‘Peach Tea”) were first in 3: 13:11; the mixed relay top finishers were Nicole and Brad Driscoll (team “Driscoll x 2”) in 3:07:29.

Top solo finisher overall was Jenny Quilty of Abbotsford in 2:49:30; second woman across was Chilliwack’s Lora Bartel in 3 hrs and 2 secs. Top male was Mike Hanninen of Chilliwack, repeating his men’s first place finish from last year, in 2:52:10, followed by Duane Foley of Fort Langley in 2:53:34

There were 310 participants registered for the event, comprising of 158 runners in the 30km solo race, 76 teams of two competing in the relay event. Full official results can be viewed at http://www.trioevents.ca/around-the-lake-.html

The race is organized by a committee of volunteers, under the auspices of the Around the Lake Trail Race Society. Funds generated through registrations and sponsors has allowed race organizers to hand out thousands of dollars over the last 16 years to local, non-profit organizations that support outdoor recreation, as well as two $1,000 scholarships for students in Chilliwack School District.

Next year’s 18th annual Around the Lake Give ‘R Take trail race will be held Saturday, October 17.