Crown Isle crowns its ladies’ champion

Crown Isle golf club held its ladies championship earlier this month, with Tobi Norris emerging victorious.
Norris shot a two-day total of 171 to win the low gross trophy.
Jan Bain was the low net champion, carding a two-day net score of 140.
A total of 39 ladies took part in the tournament, which paid out the top three gross and net finishers in three different flights.
A Flight winners:
GROSS – May Mitchell; Valerie Dingwall; Sook Lee
NET – Carol Ann Rouston; Sheila van Gisbergan; Rosemary Smith
B Flight winners:
GROSS – Marlene Horvath; Karen Currie; Shirley Ketter
NET – Leslie DeGagne; Pat Johnson; Gwen Rypien
C Flight winners:
GROSS – Margaret Forgeron; Judy Aldcroft; Norma Jean Huculak
NET: Jan McFarlane; Julie Tuepah; Susan O’Boyle