Crown Isle crowns its ladies’ champion

Jan Bain (left) and Tobi Norris won the low net, and low gross, respectively, at the Crown Isle Ladies Championship earlier this month. Photo supplied

Crown Isle golf club held its ladies championship earlier this month, with Tobi Norris emerging victorious.

Norris shot a two-day total of 171 to win the low gross trophy.

Jan Bain was the low net champion, carding a two-day net score of 140.

A total of 39 ladies took part in the tournament, which paid out the top three gross and net finishers in three different flights.

A Flight winners:

GROSS – May Mitchell; Valerie Dingwall; Sook Lee

NET – Carol Ann Rouston; Sheila van Gisbergan; Rosemary Smith

B Flight winners:

GROSS – Marlene Horvath; Karen Currie; Shirley Ketter

NET – Leslie DeGagne; Pat Johnson; Gwen Rypien

C Flight winners:

GROSS – Margaret Forgeron; Judy Aldcroft; Norma Jean Huculak

NET: Jan McFarlane; Julie Tuepah; Susan O’Boyle

